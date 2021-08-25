MARKET NEWS

Technology

Oppo F19s reportedly in the works, could launch during festive season

The Oppo F19s could debut as the most affordable phone in the series.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST

Earlier this year, Oppo dropped three phones in its F series in the form of the Oppo F19, F19 Pro, and F19 Pro+. Now, a new report suggests that a new phone in the F19 series could be in the works.

91mobiles recently learned from industry sources that Oppo will be launching a special edition phone in India in the form of the Oppo F19s. The new Oppo F19s will reportedly be revealed in India during the festive season. Apart from the F19s moniker, little is known about the Oppo F19s.

The Oppo F19 currently features a starting price of Rs 18,990 in India, while the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ cost Rs 21,990 and Rs 25,990, respectively. The Oppo F19s could debut as the most affordable phone in the series, sitting closer to the 15K mark.

Oppo F19 Specs

The Oppo F19 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 800 nits. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging support. The Oppo F19 runs Android 11 with the ColorOS 11.1 skin on top.

For optics, the F19 features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Aug 25, 2021 02:57 pm

