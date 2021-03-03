Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications, design renders leaked ahead of launch

Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ launch is scheduled for March 8. Ahead of the launch, design renders along with the OPPO F19 series specifications have leaked. The design renders reveal that the two smartphones will come with a quad-camera setup and an AMOLED display.

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ will sport a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal and PriceBaba. The flat-screen comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. Both devices are likely to sport a 60Hz panel.

On the back, the Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G sport a quad-camera setup. While the number of camera lenses is the same, the sensor setup and resolution differ. The Oppo F19 Pro comes with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide-macro lens, a 2MP portrait mono lens, and a 2MP macro mono sensor. The sensors are placed in a square-shaped arrangement inside a rectangular camera island.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ will come with 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Details of the fourth sensor are unknown at the moment.

Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. It will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The phone will pack a 4,310 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC flash charge.

The Pro+ 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It will also come with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. The battery will be slightly bigger at 4,500 mAh with 50W fast charging. Both devices will run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.

The F19 Pro will come in Silver, Purple, and Black colours. The Pro+ 5G model will launch in Silver and Black options.