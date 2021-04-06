Oppo F19 launched in India, priced at Rs 18,990

Oppo F19

Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 in India and has priced it at Rs 18,990. The phone is expected to go on sale on April 9.

The F19 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which is paired with 6GB of RAM and an Adreno 610 GPU. There is a 16-megapixel punch hole front camera on the display and it also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back of the phone, there is a 48-megapixel tripe camera system with a two-megapixel depth sensor and a two-megapixel macro shooter.

The phone will run on Android 11 with Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 user interface (UI). The phone will have 128GB of onboard storage and will carry the usual assortment of on-board sensors and antennas.

Oppo has already talked big about the 5000mAh battery on this phone. The company claims that their 33W super-fast charging can give you 5.5 hours of calling and two hours of video use in just five minutes.