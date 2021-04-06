English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo F19 launched in India, priced at Rs 18,990

Oppo F19 will be sold as a base variant that has 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
Oppo F19

Oppo F19

Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 in India and has priced it at Rs 18,990. The phone is expected to go on sale on April 9.

The F19 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which is paired with 6GB of RAM and an Adreno 610 GPU. There is a 16-megapixel punch hole front camera on the display and it also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back of the phone, there is a 48-megapixel tripe camera system with a two-megapixel depth sensor and a two-megapixel macro shooter.

The phone will run on Android 11 with Oppo's ColorOS 11.1 user interface (UI). The phone will have 128GB of onboard storage and will carry the usual assortment of on-board sensors and antennas.

Oppo has already talked big about the 5000mAh battery on this phone.  The company claims that their 33W super-fast charging can give you 5.5 hours of calling and two hours of video use in just five minutes.

Close

Related stories

The F19 is part of a large series that includes the F19 Pro+5G and the F19 Pro. The phone will be made available for Rs 18,990 and will be sold at most online retailers and offline stores.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Oppo #Oppo F19 #smartphones #Technology
first published: Apr 6, 2021 01:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.