English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo F19 launch in India confirmed, 48 MP triple camera setup teased

Other details about the device are relatively unknown, but you can expect an AMOLED display, a hole-punch selfie camera, and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST

Oppo recently launched the F19 Pro series in India. The lineup included the Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+. Now, the company has confirmed that it will be bringing a vanilla F19 alongside the Pro models.

While details of the F19 are scarce, the company has confirmed that it will be coming soon. From the looks of things, the F19 will have a similar back panel as its Pro counterparts, with a 48 MP triple-camera setup on the back.

Other details about the device are relatively unknown, but you can expect an AMOLED display, a hole-punch selfie camera, and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. 91Mobiles reports that the Oppo F19 could also opt for a watered-down chip in the form of the Snapdragon 662.

Source: 91Mobiles Source: 91Mobiles

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ Specs 

Close

Related stories

The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 25,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The vanilla F19 Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 21,490 for the 8GB/128GB configuration, while you can double the storage for an additional Rs 2,000. The Oppo F19 Pro series is already up for pre-order on Amazon India and the company’s official website, while the devices will go on sale from March 17. For more details head on over to the link.

Also Read: OPPO F19 Pro vs OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G: Specs, price, features comparison
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Mar 9, 2021 06:27 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.