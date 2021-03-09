Oppo F19 launch in India confirmed, 48 MP triple camera setup teased

Oppo recently launched the F19 Pro series in India. The lineup included the Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+. Now, the company has confirmed that it will be bringing a vanilla F19 alongside the Pro models.

While details of the F19 are scarce, the company has confirmed that it will be coming soon. From the looks of things, the F19 will have a similar back panel as its Pro counterparts, with a 48 MP triple-camera setup on the back.

Other details about the device are relatively unknown, but you can expect an AMOLED display, a hole-punch selfie camera, and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. 91Mobiles reports that the Oppo F19 could also opt for a watered-down chip in the form of the Snapdragon 662.

Source: 91Mobiles

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ Specs

The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 25,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The vanilla F19 Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 21,490 for the 8GB/128GB configuration, while you can double the storage for an additional Rs 2,000. The Oppo F19 Pro series is already up for pre-order on Amazon India and the company’s official website, while the devices will go on sale from March 17. For more details head on over to the link.