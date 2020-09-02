Oppo F17 series launch today in India: Where to watch the launch, specifications, expected price

Oppo F17 series will launch in India on September 2. Under the Oppo F17 series, the company is confirmed to launch two new smartphones — Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 series launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Oppo F17 Pro and F17 launch event is scheduled to start at 7 pm in India. The company will be hosting an online-only launch event, which can be viewed on its official YouTube, Facebook, Twitter & Instagram accounts.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

Oppo is claiming that the F17 Pro is the “sleekest phone of 2020”. Oppo F17 Pro specifications, as leaked previously, include a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a dual punch-hole cutout. There will be a 16MP primary lens and a depth sensor for selfies.

Oppo F17 Pro is said to feature a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charging.

The camera system on the back features a 48MP quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor setup.

Oppo F17 Pro price in India (expected)

Based on the leaked Oppo F17 Pro specifications, we can expect Oppo to launch the smartphone under Rs 25,000 in India. It will be available in Matte Black, Magic Blue, Metallic White colours.

Oppo F17 specifications

Oppo F17 specs include a 6.44-inch sAMOLED FHD+ waterdrop notch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.

In optics, Oppo F17 features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. You also get a 16MP front camera for selfies on the Oppo F17.

Like the Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge.

Oppo F17 price in India (Expected)

Oppo F17 is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. It will come in three colours — Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver.