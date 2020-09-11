172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oppo-f17-sale-starts-on-september-21-in-india-check-price-specifications-5824411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo F17 sale starts on September 21 in India: Check price, specifications

For a smartphone under Rs 20,000, Oppo F17 competes against the likes of Realme 7 Pro, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Galaxy M31s, etc.

Moneycontrol News

Oppo F17 price in India has been announced. The company unveiled the Oppo F17 at the launch event alongside the Oppo F17 Pro (First Impressions). However, its pricing and availability details were kept under wraps.

Oppo F17 price in India

Oppo F17 comes in two storage configurations in India - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 17,990, whereas the 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 19,990.

It will be available in three colours - Navy Blue, Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange.

For a smartphone under Rs 20,000, Oppo F17 competes against the likes of Realme 7 Pro (Review), Poco X2 (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Galaxy M31s, etc.

Oppo F17 sale in India

Oppo F17 will go on sale starting September 21 via online and offline stores.

Oppo F17 specifications

Oppo F17 specifications include a 6.44-inch sAMOLED FHD+ waterdrop notch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. 

In optics, Oppo F17 features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP  sensor setup. 

You also get a 16MP front camera for selfies on the Oppo F17. 

Like the Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge. 

Oppo F17 boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7.2.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 08:12 am

