Oppo F17 Pro sale starts today in India: Check price, first impressions, specifications

Oppo F17 Pro goes on sale starting today in India via Flipkart, Amazon India and major offline retail stores in the country. The mid-range F17 series smartphone was unveiled alongside the standard Oppo F17 on September 2 in India.

Oppo F17 Pro competes against the likes of OnePlus Nord (review), Redmi K20 Pro (review), Poco X2 (review), among other smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India.

Oppo F17 Pro price in India

Oppo F17 Pro comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option and is priced at Rs 22,990. The smartphone comes in three colour options — Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

Oppo F17 Pro specifications include a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a dual punch-hole cutout for the 16MP + 2MP front camera setup. The smartphone has four camera sensors on the back with a 48MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. Oppo claims the Oppo F17 Pro is the “sleekest phone of 2020” with a thickness of 7.48mm.

Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge.

There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking the device.

Oppo F17 Pro boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7.2