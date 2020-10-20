172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oppo-f17-pro-diwali-edition-now-available-in-india-everything-you-need-to-know-5988501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition now available in India: Everything you need to know

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is priced at Rs 23,990.

Moneycontrol News

Oppo announced the F17 and F17 Pro in India last month, adding to its mid-range portfolio. Now, the company has introduced a new variant of the F17 Pro to celebrate the festive season in India.

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is priced at Rs 23,990, a 1K price hike over the standard F17 Pro. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is currently available for pre-order on Amazon India. The phone will start shipping on October 23.

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition features a Matte Gold finish with a wallpaper to match. Additionally, Oppo is also included a Diwali themed back cover and a power bank in the box. The company has included a 10,000mAh Oppo Power Bank 2 rated at 18W fast charging alongside the Diwali Edition F17 Pro.

Close

The spec sheet of the Oppo F17 Pro is no different from the regular F17 Pro. You can check out our full review of the Oppo F17 Pro here.

related news

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Specifications 
ModelOppo F17 Pro
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P95
Display6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+
Memory8GB + 128GB
Rear Camera48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera16MP + 2MP
Battery4,000 mAh with 30W VOOC Flash charge
Operating System/ SoftwareAndroid 10-based Color OS 7.2
 
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.