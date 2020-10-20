Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition now available in India: Everything you need to know

Oppo announced the F17 and F17 Pro in India last month, adding to its mid-range portfolio. Now, the company has introduced a new variant of the F17 Pro to celebrate the festive season in India.

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is priced at Rs 23,990, a 1K price hike over the standard F17 Pro. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is currently available for pre-order on Amazon India. The phone will start shipping on October 23.

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition features a Matte Gold finish with a wallpaper to match. Additionally, Oppo is also included a Diwali themed back cover and a power bank in the box. The company has included a 10,000mAh Oppo Power Bank 2 rated at 18W fast charging alongside the Diwali Edition F17 Pro.

The spec sheet of the Oppo F17 Pro is no different from the regular F17 Pro. You can check out our full review of the Oppo F17 Pro here.