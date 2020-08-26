Oppo F17, F17 Pro launch in India on September 2: All you need to know

Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo F17 series launch in India will happen on September 2. The two new F-series smartphones, namely the Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro will be launched in India via an online event at 7 pm.

Oppo is claiming that the F17 Pro is the “sleekest phone of 2020”. Specifications of both the devices were previously leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

Oppo F17 Pro specifications feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a dual punch-hole cutout. There will be a 16MP primary lens and a depth sensor for selfies.

Under the hood, the Oppo F17 Pro is said to feature a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The camera system on the back features a 48MP quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor setup.

The smartphone will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge.

Based on the leaked Oppo F17 Pro specifications, we can expect Oppo to launch the smartphone under Rs 25,000 in India. It will be available in Matte Black, Magic Blue, Metallic White colours.

Oppo F17 specifications

Oppo F17 features a 6.44-inch sAMOLED FHD+ waterdrop notch display. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and will come in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.

In optics, Oppo F17 features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. You also get a 16MP front camera for selfies on the Oppo F17.

Like the Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge. It will come in three colours — Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver.