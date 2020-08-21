Oppo F17 and F17 Pro launching in India soon: Quad rear and dual selfie cameras teased

Oppo is gearing up to launch mid-range smartphones, the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro in India soon. Just yesterday, Oppo uploaded a tweet on its official handle that suggests that the Oppo F17 Pro will be the sleekest phone of 2020.

Now, we have more information, with a better look at the design of the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro.

The teaser suggests that both or at least one model in the Oppo F17 series will feature a dual-camera setup on the front and a quad-camera setup on the back. The four camera sensors on the back are placed in a square-shaped camera module. The teaser also reveals that the devices will arrive in several unique finishes.

According to a previous tweet, the company also confirmed that the Oppo F17 Pro would measure 7.48mm thin and weigh 164 grams. Oppo says it is the ‘sleekest phone of 2020’.

Want a new way to flaunt? The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/LVmAKE1jE1 Close August 20, 2020