Oppo F17 and F17 Pro launching in India soon: Quad rear and dual selfie cameras teased

The Oppo F17 Pro will be the 'sleekest phone of 2020'.
Oppo is gearing up to launch mid-range smartphones, the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro in India soon. Just yesterday, Oppo uploaded a tweet on its official handle that suggests that the Oppo F17 Pro will be the sleekest phone of 2020.Now, we have more information, with a better look at the design of the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro.
So sleek, so chic, on fleek! With 7.48mm #UltraSleek Body, #OPPOF17Pro is the Sleekest Phone of 2020. Excited to #FlauntItYourWay? pic.twitter.com/H8NW94SV9Z
— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 21, 2020
The teaser suggests that both or at least one model in the Oppo F17 series will feature a dual-camera setup on the front and a quad-camera setup on the back. The four camera sensors on the back are placed in a square-shaped camera module. The teaser also reveals that the devices will arrive in several unique finishes.According to a previous tweet, the company also confirmed that the Oppo F17 Pro would measure 7.48mm thin and weigh 164 grams. Oppo says it is the ‘sleekest phone of 2020’.
Want a new way to flaunt? The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/LVmAKE1jE1MySmartPrice also leaked a promotional poster of the upcoming Oppo F17 series. The photo leaked by MySmartPrice points to an in-display fingerprint reader, suggesting that one or both Oppo F17 models will feature an AMOLED display. You can expect to get more details about the F17 series in the upcoming days.— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 20, 2020