App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo F15 to launch at 12 pm: Where to watch live-stream, confirmed specifications & expected price

Here's everything you need to know about the Oppo F15 launch event.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo is set to launch the F15 in India on January 16. The company has been teasing the specifications and features of Oppo F15 over the past two weeks. Oppo F15 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India for its quad-camera setup and fast charging support packaged in a ‘stylish and sleek’ body.

The Guangdong-based company is scheduled to launch the F15 at 12 pm. It is hosting a live stream for its online audience on YouTube and its other social media accounts. You can watch the Oppo F15 launch live stream by tapping/clicking on the link below.

Close
Specifications

Oppo is betting big on the F15’s design. The smartphone with a 20:9 aspect ratio is 7.9mm thick and weighs 172 grams. Teasers so far confirm that the F15 would feature a quad-camera array on the back with a 48MP primary sensor. The company has also confirmed that the F15 will feature a wide-angle and a macro lens without revealing the resolution.

related news

The display on the front will feature a waterdrop notch for housing the front camera. There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner, which the company claims can unlock the device in 0.32 seconds.

Under the hood, there would be 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Oppo has confirmed that the F15 will come packed with a VOOC 3.0 flash charger that can offer two hours worth of talk-time with a five-minute charge.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 09:09 am

tags #gadgets #Oppo #smartphones

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.