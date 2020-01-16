Oppo F15 to launch at 12 pm: Where to watch live-stream, confirmed specifications & expected price

Oppo is set to launch the F15 in India on January 16. The company has been teasing the specifications and features of Oppo F15 over the past two weeks. Oppo F15 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India for its quad-camera setup and fast charging support packaged in a ‘stylish and sleek’ body.

The Guangdong-based company is scheduled to launch the F15 at 12 pm. It is hosting a live stream for its online audience on YouTube and its other social media accounts. You can watch the Oppo F15 launch live stream by tapping/clicking on the link below.

Oppo is betting big on the F15’s design. The smartphone with a 20:9 aspect ratio is 7.9mm thick and weighs 172 grams. Teasers so far confirm that the F15 would feature a quad-camera array on the back with a 48MP primary sensor. The company has also confirmed that the F15 will feature a wide-angle and a macro lens without revealing the resolution.

The display on the front will feature a waterdrop notch for housing the front camera. There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner, which the company claims can unlock the device in 0.32 seconds.