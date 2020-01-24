Oppo F15 sale today in India: Check specifications, price, offers

Oppo F15 goes on sale for the first time in India on January 24. The smartphone was launched earlier in January for Rs 19,990, competing against the likes of Realme X2, Vivo S1, and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Key highlights of the Oppo F15 include a 48MP quad-camera setup, MediaTek P70 SoC, etc.

Oppo F15 price and offers

Oppo has launched a single 8GB+128GB variant of the Oppo F15 in India. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 19,990 and comes in two colours — Lightning Black and Unicorn White. Oppo F15 sale begins today and is available through Flipkart, Amazon, and offline retail stores.

As a part of launch offers, Oppo is offering a one-time screen replacement until January 26. Customers will also get five percent cashback after purchasing the Oppo F15 from offline retailers via HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank cards, etc. Jio subscribers will also get 100 percent additional data benefits with the Oppo F15.

Oppo F15 specifications and features

Oppo F15 offers a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and water-drop notch on top. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner that is claimed to unlock the device in 0.32 seconds.

Optics include four cameras on the back. There is a 48MP f/1.7 primary shooter, an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide lens which also doubles as a macro lens. There are two other 2MP f/2.4 for monochrome and portrait photographs.

The water-drop notch houses a 16MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and face unlock.

Under the hood, Oppo F15 gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 CPU and Mali G72 MP3 for graphics. The processor gets paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage as mentioned earlier. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Oppo F15 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with its proprietary 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash charge support.