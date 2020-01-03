Oppo F15 launch confirmed in India on Jan 16, specifications revealed

Oppo is bringing back its F-series in India with the launch of the F15. The smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on January 16 in New Delhi. Oppo has confirmed some of the F15 specifications a couple of weeks before its official launch.

The Oppo F15 will feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter with Artificial Intelligence (AI) support. Oppo has not given details about the other three sensors but claims that the quad-camera setup will offer ‘high-quality’ photos.

In terms of charging, Oppo will bring in its VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 tech with the F15. Without mentioning the battery capacity, Oppo claims that the VOOC charging technology will offer users up to 2 hours of talk-time with a 5-minutes charge.

For securely unlocking the Oppo F15, there’ll be an in-display fingerprint 3.0 scanner, which Oppo claims, will unlock the device within 0.32 seconds.

Lastly, the F15 will be 7.9mm thick, excluding the camera bump and it will weigh 172 grams. Oppo says that the F15’s minimalist design will ‘define sleekness’ in smartphones.

Lastly, the poster shared with the mail confirms an 8GB RAM variant of the F15. We can expect the F15 to feature a Snapdragon 730 processor or a Snapdragon 675 chip, under the hood. There could also be a 6GB variant of the F15 launching in India.

The display size is currently unknown. We expect that the F15 will have a water-drop notch that would house a 32MP front camera.