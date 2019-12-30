App
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo F15 confirmed to launch during January 2020 in India

It is also unknown if Oppo will launch the F15 Pro alongside the F15 in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Its been a while since Oppo launched a new F-series smartphone in India. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the F11 series, which comprised of the F11 and F11 Pro. As a successor, the company has confirmed the launch of Oppo F15 in India.

Oppo has teased the arrival of F15 in India on its social media handles. The header image on Oppo India’s Twitter handle shows the Oppo F15 flaunting a curved edge design with a thick camera bump.

The image does not reveal any camera details or other specifications. In an email sent to Moneycontrol, Oppo claims that the F15 ‘will elevate the F series with its sleek and fashionable design.’

Close

It is also unknown if Oppo will launch the F15 Pro alongside the F15 in India. The F11 series was all about an excellent screen-to-body ratio with a trendy design and above-average set of cameras.

We can expect the Oppo F15 to house a water-drop notch that could feature a 32MP sensor. On the back, there could be a quad-camera setup with mostly a 48MP or a 64MP primary camera. The smartphone could feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor with 4GB/6GB RAM. 

Oppo has not confirmed any of the above-speculated specifications. Although the exact date is currently unknown, the Oppo F15 will launch in January 2020.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #smartphones

