Oppo F15 confirmed to launch during January 2020 in India

Its been a while since Oppo launched a new F-series smartphone in India. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the F11 series, which comprised of the F11 and F11 Pro. As a successor, the company has confirmed the launch of Oppo F15 in India.

Oppo has teased the arrival of F15 in India on its social media handles. The header image on Oppo India’s Twitter handle shows the Oppo F15 flaunting a curved edge design with a thick camera bump.

The image does not reveal any camera details or other specifications. In an email sent to Moneycontrol, Oppo claims that the F15 ‘will elevate the F series with its sleek and fashionable design.’

It is also unknown if Oppo will launch the F15 Pro alongside the F15 in India. The F11 series was all about an excellent screen-to-body ratio with a trendy design and above-average set of cameras.

We can expect the Oppo F15 to house a water-drop notch that could feature a 32MP sensor. On the back, there could be a quad-camera setup with mostly a 48MP or a 64MP primary camera. The smartphone could feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor with 4GB/6GB RAM.