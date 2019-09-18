Oppo F11 and Oppo A1K receive price cuts in India

Oppo has slashed the price of the F11 in India. The smartphone has received its second price drop since its launch earlier this year alongside the F11 Pro. Oppo has also dropped the price of Oppo A1K in India.

Oppo F11 has got a price drop of Rs 2,000 on its base variant. With the discount, the Oppo F11 with 4GB RAM can be bought for Rs 14,990, as posted by smartphone retailer Mahesh Telecom.

However, it seems like the price cut is valid only in offline stores. On Flipkart, the Oppo F11 is available for purchase for its old price of Rs 16,990. The 6GB variant continues to sell for Rs 17,990.

The Oppo A1K, on the other hand, is now retailing offline for Rs 7,490. The smartphone was launched in April 2019 for Rs 8,490 in India. Oppo A1K has got a price cut on the 2GB + 32GB variant.

Specifications of the Oppo F11 include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution. The smartphone has a tiny notch at the top for the camera and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Oppo F11 gets a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 4,020 mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Optics include a dual-camera setup at the back. The primary sensor features a 48MP f/1.79 sensor with a 5MP f/2.4 secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS and Micro-USB port. The Oppo F11 has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo A1K features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a 720 * 1560 resolution. There is a water-drop launch at the top of the display, which has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery, which should offer a day’s charge at least.

Rs 599 for first year

Camera options include a single 8MP f/2.2 sensor at the back and a 5MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies.