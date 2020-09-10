172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oppo-enco-w51-tws-with-active-noise-cancellation-and-wireless-charging-goes-on-sale-today-via-amazon-india-for-rs-4990-5819961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Enco W51 TWS with Active Noise Cancellation and wireless charging goes on sale today via Amazon India for Rs 4,990

Oppo claims that the Enco W51 TWS offer professional audio quality, ultra-low latency, and intelligent touch controls to create an impressive audio experience.

Moneycontrol News

Oppo Enco W51 will be available on sale starting September 10 in India. The truly-wireless earbuds (TWS) that were launched alongside the Oppo F17 Pro can be purchased for Rs 4,990. Oppo Enco W51 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and wireless charging.

Oppo Enco W51 price in India

Oppo Enco W51 is available in India for Rs 4,990. The TWS under Rs 5,000 comes in two colours— White and Blue.

Oppo Enco W51 specifications

Oppo Enco W51 features include ANC and wireless charging. Oppo claims that the Enco W51 TWS offer “professional audio quality, ultra-low latency, and intelligent touch controls to create an impressive audio experience.” The wireless earbuds feature a "2+2" noise reduction solution by combining a dual-core digital noise reduction chip with dual ANC technology, extending the W51’s effective noise reduction frequency spectrum to 2.5 kHz. 

Like the AirPods, the Oppo Enco W51 TWS features a stem design. They feature 7nm dynamic drivers and a three-microphone noise reduction solution to control ambient noise. 

Each earbud has a 25 mAh battery whereas the charging case has a 480 mAh battery. With active noise cancellation on, Oppo claims that the TWS offer a battery life of 3.5 hours, and 20 hours of listening along with the charging case. The earphones are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Oppo #TWS

