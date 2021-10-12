MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo details global roll-out schedule for ColorOS 12 beta based on Android 12

ColorOS 12 will start making its way to Oppo phones in India from November 2021.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST

Oppo’s ColorOS 12 is based on the stable version of Android 12 and has now got an official global roll-out schedule. Oppo has promised that it will deliver ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 to 52 Oppo smartphones by the end of 2022.

The Chinese smartphone maker also announced a roadmap to give users an estimated timeline of updates. It is worth noting that the roll-out dates are for the beta version of the software and not the stable build.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will be the first to receive the update sometime this month. The Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 5G, and Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition will get the update starting next month.

The Oppo Reno6, Reno5, Reno5 Marvel Edition, Reno6 Z 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 Pro, F19 Pro+, A74 5G, and A73 5G will get the update from December 2021. The beta version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 will come to several other phones in the Oppo Find X, Reno, and A series in the first half of 2022.

The Oppo F19s, F19, F17, A74, A52, A53s, and A16s will be among the last to receive the update in the second half of 2022. ColorOS 12 will start making its way to Oppo phones in India from November 2021. For more details, head on over to the link.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Oct 12, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.