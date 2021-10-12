Oppo details global roll-out schedule for ColorOS 12 beta based on Android 12

Oppo’s ColorOS 12 is based on the stable version of Android 12 and has now got an official global roll-out schedule. Oppo has promised that it will deliver ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 to 52 Oppo smartphones by the end of 2022.



The #ColorOS12 upgrade roll-out timeline is here!

Discover how to apply for the beta version pic.twitter.com/ml8cHWhW8a

— ColorOS (@colorosglobal) October 11, 2021

The Chinese smartphone maker also announced a roadmap to give users an estimated timeline of updates. It is worth noting that the roll-out dates are for the beta version of the software and not the stable build.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will be the first to receive the update sometime this month. The Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 5G, and Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition will get the update starting next month.

The Oppo Reno6, Reno5, Reno5 Marvel Edition, Reno6 Z 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 Pro, F19 Pro+, A74 5G, and A73 5G will get the update from December 2021. The beta version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 will come to several other phones in the Oppo Find X, Reno, and A series in the first half of 2022.