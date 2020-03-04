Oppo confirms triple camera setup on Find X2 ahead of March 6 launch

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is gearing up for a hectic month, only just revealing the Reno3 Pro in India. Now, the company is all set to unveil the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Upon launch, the much-anticipated smartphones will succeed Oppo Find X, which was launched in 2018.

Ahead of its March 6 launch, the company has decided to share some details about the camera setup on the Find X2 series. Oppo recently uploaded a post on Weibo confirming a triple camera setup on the back. The first lens on the camera module appears to be a periscopic camera with the text “Hybrid Zoom”.

The periscope camera on the top is accompanied by two conventional lens shooters and a dual-LED flash unit. The back panel also appears to have curved edges, which means the front could have a similar 2.5D curved glass. While few other details about the Oppo Find X2 are available, several details about the devices have been leaked.

The strongest rumour points to a 120Hz QuadHD+ OLED panel on the Oppo Find X2 Pro. Whereas a previous report suggest a screen resolution of up to 3K, at least on the “Pro” variant. Both Find X2 models are expected to run on the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem. The Find X2 Pro could also feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Oppo Find X2 series is also expected to support 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.