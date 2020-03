Oppo confirms triple camera setup on Find X2 ahead of March 6 launch

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is gearing up for a hectic month, only just revealing the Reno3 Pro in India. Now, the company is all set to unveil the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Upon launch, the much-anticipated smartphones will succeed Oppo Find X, which was launched in 2018.

Ahead of its March 6 launch, the company has decided to share some details about the camera setup on the Find X2 series. Oppo recently uploaded a post on Weibo confirming a triple camera setup on the back. The first lens on the camera module appears to be a periscopic camera with the text “Hybrid Zoom”.

The periscope camera on the top is accompanied by two conventional lens shooters and a dual-LED flash unit. The back panel also appears to have curved edges, which means the front could have a similar 2.5D curved glass. While few other details about the Oppo Find X2 are available, several details about the devices have been leaked.

The strongest rumour points to a 120Hz QuadHD+ OLED panel on the Oppo Find X2 Pro. Whereas a previous report suggest a screen resolution of up to 3K, at least on the “Pro” variant. Both Find X2 models are expected to run on the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem. The Find X2 Pro could also feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Oppo Find X2 series is also expected to support 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will debut as the company’s most premium offering. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Oppo Find X2 series is 'price'. While Oppo is launching the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in China on March 6, you can expect the devices to show up in India soon thereafter.