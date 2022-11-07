Oppo announces update cycle for ColorOS 13 in India

Oppo recently announced that its update schedule for the ColorOS 13 is an Android 13-based operating skin. The Chinese smartphone maker has come up with a list of smartphones that will either be getting the beta or official version of ColorOS 13, sometime this month.

Oppo has also said that the beta version of ColorOS 13 will be available on the Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, A74 5G, and F19 Pro+ smartphones, starting this month. The update is also rolling out for Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Reno 8 5G, F21 Pro 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, Reno 6 5G, F21 Pro, K10 5G, K10, A96, and A76 smartphones.

Additionally, the official version of ColorOS 13 will be available on the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G starting tomorrow, ie., November 8, while the Reno 8 5G and K10 5G are scheduled to get the update on November 18.

This update cycle will allow more OPPO users to experience ColorOS' highly customisable UI and features that comprise the brand new aquamorphic design, dynamic computing engine, eco-friendly always-on display, and enhanced security features. The dynamic computing engine will help deliver a smoother experience with improvements to the user.

ColorOS 13 will also bring with it a multi-screen connect that will allow users to operate more than one app from the phone on a PC. Further, Oppo’s meeting assistant will now automatically prioritise wireless data packages to offer stable connections during online meetings.