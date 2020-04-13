Oppo Ace 2 to launch on April 13: Here is everything we know so far

Oppo Ace 2 will launch on April 13 in China, amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The Ace 2 comes as a successor to the original Reno Ace, which was launched in October 2019. Before the premium device launches, here is everything you need to know about the Oppo Ace 2.

Some key Oppo Ace 2 specifications have already been confirmed by the company through various official posters and teasers. According to a recent video teaser, Oppo Ace 2 will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Oppo has also confirmed that the display on Ace 2 will cover 96.3 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and will have a peak brightness of 819 nits. While the display size is currently unconfirmed, Oppo Ace 2 will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution.

On the back, there will be a quad-camera setup. Rumours suggest a 48MP primary shooter, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors. The 16MP front camera will be housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Performance-wise, Oppo Ace 2 is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB and/or 12GB RAM, and 128GB/ 256GB storage. There will also be a 4,000 mAh battery packed with support for 65W SuperVOOC Flash charge.

Oppo could launch the Ace 2 for Yuan 4,399 (roughly Rs 47,700), as per several reports on the web.

The original Reno Ace did not come to India. However, we can expect Oppo to bring the Ace 2 to India some time later this year.