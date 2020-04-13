App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Ace 2 to launch on April 13: Here is everything we know so far

Some key Oppo Ace 2 specifications have already been confirmed by the company through various official posters and teasers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo Ace 2 will launch on April 13 in China, amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The Ace 2 comes as a successor to the original Reno Ace, which was launched in October 2019. Before the premium device launches, here is everything you need to know about the Oppo Ace 2.

Some key Oppo Ace 2 specifications have already been confirmed by the company through various official posters and teasers. According to a recent video teaser, Oppo Ace 2 will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Oppo has also confirmed that the display on Ace 2 will cover 96.3 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and will have a peak brightness of 819 nits. While the display size is currently unconfirmed, Oppo Ace 2 will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution.

On the back, there will be a quad-camera setup. Rumours suggest a 48MP primary shooter, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors. The 16MP front camera will be housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Close

Performance-wise, Oppo Ace 2 is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB and/or 12GB RAM, and 128GB/ 256GB storage. There will also be a 4,000 mAh battery packed with support for 65W SuperVOOC Flash charge.

related news

Oppo could launch the Ace 2 for Yuan 4,399 (roughly Rs 47,700), as per several reports on the web.

The original Reno Ace did not come to India. However, we can expect Oppo to bring the Ace 2 to India some time later this year.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 11:09 am

tags #gadgets #Oppo #smartphones

most popular

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.