Oppo A95 5G mid-range phone with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, triple cameras launched

Oppo introduced a new affordable 5G smartphone in China today in the form of the Oppo A95 5G. The launch came on the heels of the Oppo A53s 5G announcement in India, the latter of which debuted as the most affordable 5G phone in the country. The Oppo A95 5G comes with an AMOLED display, a 5G MediaTek chipset, a triple-camera setup on the back, and fast-charging support.

Oppo A95 5G Price

The Oppo A95 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,000) for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, you can double the storage for CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 26,450). The phone is available in Black, White and Dawn Blue colour options.

Oppo A95 5G Specs

The Oppo A95 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset backed by 8GB of RAM. The device comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options that are expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The phone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution.

For optics, the A95 5G boats a triple-camera setup including a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the hole-punch cutout on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

The handset also packs a 4310 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The phone runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more.