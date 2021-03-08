Oppo A94 launched with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, AMOLED Display, 48 MP Quad Cameras: Everything you need to know

Oppo just launched a new smartphone in its A series in the UAE. The Oppo A94 retains many of the same specs of its predecessor, including the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, a quad-camera setup, and an AMOLED display. The Oppo A94 arrives just ahead of the Oppo F19 Pro launch.

Oppo A94 Price

The Oppo A94 is listed on the company’s official UAE website. However, Oppo has not confirmed the price of the device just yet or its availability outside the UAE. The phone arrives in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple colour options.

Oppo A94 Specs

The Oppo A94 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a 4310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Charge support. The Oppo A94 runs Android 11 with the ColorOS 11.1 skin.

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and 409 ppi pixel density. The screen features a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The screen also has a hole-punch camera cut out that 32 MP, f/2.4 selfie shooter.

For optics, the Oppo A94 features a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.7 sensor at the helm. The other three camera sensors include an ultrawide lens, macro camera, and a mono camera. While Oppo hasn’t revealed the specs of the other camera sensors, we expect it to follow the 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP pattern, which is common in the mid-range.

Connectivity options on the A94 include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and more. The phone also packs an in-display fingerprint reader. It is worth noting that the Oppo A94 could arrive in India as a rebranded F19 or F19 Pro.