Oppo A93s 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000 mAh battery

The OPPO A93s 5G comes in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Oppo A93s 5G has been launched in China. The budget 5G smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is found on the Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Redmi Note 10T 5G, etc.

Oppo A93s 5G price

The OPPO A93s 5G comes in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The device has been launched in China for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,900). It comes in three colours - White Peach Soda, Summer Night Star River and Early Summer Light Sea.

There is no word on the device’s launch in India at the moment.

Oppo A93s 5G specifications

The Oppo A93s 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 600 nits of peak brightness and comes with a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

On the back, the phone has a rectangular camera module housing a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera at the helm. The other two camera cutouts feature a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device has an 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.