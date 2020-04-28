Oppo A92 specifications revealed via leaked render images; launch imminent

Oppo could soon unveil a new A-series smartphone called A92, which is said to be a toned-down version of the recently launched A92s in China. While the launch date is currently unknown, image renders and specifications of the Oppo A92 have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The Oppo A92 will share a fairly similar design language as the Oppo A92s. The only visible change, as seen in the render images shared with PriceBaba, will be in the L-shaped rear camera module of the A92. According to Agarwal, the rear camera on the A92 will feature a 48MP f/1.7 primary lens, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP f/2.4 lenses for depth and macro photography.

On the front, the device will sport a punch-hole style cutout for housing the 16MP f/2.0 sensor.

Agarwal claims that the display on the A92 will be the same 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel as seen on the A92. This means that there will be no in-display fingerprint scanner, but a side-mounted reader on the right edge of the A92. There is no word on the refresh rate.

Oppo will reportedly opt for aa Snapdragon 665 SoC instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor on the A92. The processor will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Furthermore, there will be a 5,000 mAh battery.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Oppo A92 will run on Android 10-based Color OS 7.1 out-of-the-box.