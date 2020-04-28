App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo A92 specifications revealed via leaked render images; launch imminent

The Oppo A92 will share a fairly similar design language as the Oppo A92s.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo could soon unveil a new A-series smartphone called A92, which is said to be a toned-down version of the recently launched A92s in China. While the launch date is currently unknown, image renders and specifications of the Oppo A92 have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The Oppo A92 will share a fairly similar design language as the Oppo A92s. The only visible change, as seen in the render images shared with PriceBaba, will be in the L-shaped rear camera module of the A92. According to Agarwal, the rear camera on the A92 will feature a 48MP f/1.7 primary lens, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP f/2.4 lenses for depth and macro photography.

On the front, the device will sport a punch-hole style cutout for housing the 16MP f/2.0 sensor. 

Close

Agarwal claims that the display on the A92 will be the same 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel as seen on the A92. This means that there will be no in-display fingerprint scanner, but a side-mounted reader on the right edge of the A92. There is no word on the refresh rate.

related news

Oppo will reportedly opt for aa Snapdragon 665 SoC instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor on the A92. The processor will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Furthermore, there will be a 5,000 mAh battery.

Oppo A92 will run on Android 10-based Color OS 7.1 out-of-the-box. 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #smartphones

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.