Oppo A9 2020 and Reno 2Z get up to Rs 2,000 price cut: New price, specifications, features

Oppo has slashed the prices of two of its recently-launched smartphones in India. The Oppo A9 2020 and the Reno 2Z have got a Rs 2,000 price drop in online and offline stores. Notably, both the smartphones were launched during Q3 2019.

Oppo A9 2020 new price and specifications

Oppo A9 2020 has received a price cut of Rs 1,500 for the 8GB + 128GB internal memory. The smartphone now retails for Rs 18,490, down from its original price of Rs 19,990. Recently, Oppo A9 2020 with 4GB RAM and 128GB also received a price cut in India. The lower storage option now retails for Rs 15,990.

Specifications include a 6.5-inch display with a water-drop notch on top. Oppo A9 2020 has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent due to thin bezels on the sides. For added screen protection, the display has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 with 4GB and 8GB RAM. Oppo A9 2020 has 128GB storage as standard, with up to 256GB expandable memory via microSD. There is also a massive 5,000 mAh battery on the Oppo A9 2020.

Optics at the back include a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The other three sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 lens and two 2MP f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Reno 2Z new price and specifications

The Reno 2Z, which was launched alongside the Reno2 in India in August, has received a Rs 2,000 price cut in India. Reno 2Z has received a second price cut since its launch and is now available for Rs 25,990. For the price, users will get 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

