Oppo A58 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Oppo recently dropped a new smartphone in its A series. The Oppo A58 5G is a budget smartphone with a MediaTek chip, a high refresh rate display, a dual-camera setup, and large battery.

Oppo A58 5G Price

The Oppo A58 5G price in China is set at CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 19,200) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Oppo A58 5G comes in Breeze Purple, Sea Blue and Star Black colour options. Oppo is yet announce details about its availability outside China.

Oppo A58 5G Specifications

The Oppo A58 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. There’s also support for up to 5GB of Extended RAM using the phone’s storage. The Oppo A58 5G runs on Android 12 out of the box with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The Oppo A58 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The A58 5G’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Oppo A58 5G opts for a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP depth sensor.

The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 33W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Oppo A58 5G comes with a plastic frame and back panel.