Oppo A57e with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery launched in India

Oppo recently dropped launched a new affordable smartphone in India. The Oppo A57e comes with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup on the back. It was also listed on Oppo's Croatian website.

Oppo A57e Price India

The Oppo A57e price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The phone, available in green and black, can be purchased through Flipkart. The company is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Oppo A57s.

Oppo A57e Specifications

The Oppo A57e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Oppo A57e runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. Oppo’s new A-series smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCDP panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Oppo A57e gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The phone’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

Oppo A57s Specifications