English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bears Resurface But Will They Last?
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Oppo A57e with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery launched in India

    The Oppo A57e India price is set at Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

    Oppo recently dropped launched a new affordable smartphone in India. The Oppo A57e comes with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup on the back. It was also listed on Oppo's Croatian website.

    Oppo A57e Price India 

    The Oppo A57e price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The phone, available in green and black, can be purchased through Flipkart. The company is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Oppo A57s.

    Oppo A57e Specifications 

    The Oppo A57e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Oppo A57e runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. Oppo’s new A-series smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

    Close

    Related stories

    It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCDP panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Oppo A57e gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The phone’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

    Oppo A57s Specifications 

    The Oppo A57s has the same specifications as the A57e, though the former has a 50 MP primary camera paired with the 2 MP monochrome unit. The Oppo A57s also features NFC and stereo speakers. The device is available in Starry Black and Sky Blue.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Oppo #smartphones
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 01:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.