Oppo A55s 5G design renders leak; Snapdragon 480 SoC, dual-cameras on the cards

Based on these specs, we can expect the Oppo A55s 5G price in India to be under or around Rs 15,000.

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST

Oppo A55s 5G design renders have leaked. The upcoming Oppo smartphone is likely to launch as a budget 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India. Oppo is yet to announce the Oppo A55s 5G launch date. 

Ahead of the official confirmation, a 91Mobiles report has leaked the Oppo A55s 5G design renders. It reveals that the phone has a hole-punch display at the front with thin bezels around the display, except for the chin. The screen size remains unknown but we can expect the device to sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD.

On the back, the Oppo A55s 5G camera module will house dual sensors with an LED flash. The report does not reveal the camera specs but going by the latest trends, we can expect the phone to feature a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor or a macro camera. 

Oppo A55s 5G is said to launch in two colours - Black and Green. As per some benchmark listings, the phone is likely to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. It will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Oppo will launch the phone with Android 11-based ColorOS 11 out of the box. The phone is also said to pack a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Based on these specs, we can expect the Oppo A55s 5G price in India to be under or around Rs 15,000. Oppo is yet to confirm the device’s India launch availability details at the time of writing this.
