Oppo A54 price in India leaked ahead of April 19 launch

Oppo A54 price in India has been leaked. The budget smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on April 19. The leaked details suggest that Oppo will launch the Oppo A54 in three storage options in India.

The base model with 4GB + 64GB storage will launch in India for Rs 13,490. There will also be a 4GB + 128GB model. According to 91Mobiles, this storage variant will launch in India for Rs 14,490. Lastly, the top-end 6GB + 128GB will launch for Rs 15,990.

The smartphone has already launched in select international markets. We can expect the budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 to come with the same specs in India.

Oppo A54 specifications

The Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 resolution. It has a hole-punch cutout for the front camera and a 60Hz refresh rate display. The device has an 89.2 percent screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. It will come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Oppo A54 has a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 13MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with a 16MP front camera sensor.

The device runs Android 10-based Color OS 7.2 out of the box.