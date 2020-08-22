Oppo A53, Redmi 9 and other smartphones launching next week in India: All you need to know

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch a new budget smartphone, the Redmi 9, in India on August 27. During the same week, Motorola and Oppo will be launching new smartphones in India as well. Gionee too is set to make a comeback with the launch of an entry-level smartphone with a massive battery.

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 launch event will be hosted virtually on August 27. The budget smartphone is likely to be a rebadged Redmi 9A or 9C and could sit below the Redmi 9 Prime (first impressions) in India.

This means that the Redmi 9 India variant is likely to sport a 6.53-inch LCD with a 5MP front camera housed inside the waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone could get powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over micro-USB.

At the back, there will be a triple or a quad-camera setup. The smartphone will run MIUI on top of Android 10.

Motorola

Motorola has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India. A Flipkart teaser confirms that this new smartphone will be launched in India at 12 pm on August 24. The listing also claims that the new Motorola smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a “phenomenal battery”, an “incredible camera system”, a “magnificent display”.

Rumour mill claims that the Motorola smartphone launching in India on August 24 will be the E7 Plus.

Oppo A53 2020

Oppo will launch a new budget smartphone under the A-series on August 25. The Oppo A53 will make its India debut a few days prior to the F17 Pro launch in September. Oppo A53 2020 has already launched in Indonesia.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD, a Snapdragon 460 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and a 13MP triple camera setup.

Gionee Max

Gionee is making a comeback in India with the launch of the Gionee Max. The entry-level smartphone is confirmed to launch in India under Rs 6,000 and will offer 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. Users will also get a 6.1-inch display with a waterdrop notch on top and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone is set to launch in India on August 25 at 2 pm.