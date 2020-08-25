Oppo A53 launch in India today: Where to watch live stream; confirmed specifications, pricing details

The Oppo A53 will be launched in India on August 25. The budget smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 and is confirmed to go on sale today at 3 pm via Flipkart.

Oppo A53 launch in India: Where to watch the live stream

Oppo A53 launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm today in India. The company will be hosting a live stream of the Oppo A53 India launch event, which would be broadcast on its YouTube channel (linked below).

Oppo A53 price in India



Witness the launch of #OPPOA53 - first @oppo smartphone with 90Hz in sub 15k section and world’s sleekest smartphone with a 5000mAh battery. It is truly an experience that is #FasterAndSmoother

Tune in today at 12:30 PMhttps://t.co/Sl5hAgcMWR

— Tasleem Arif (@tasleemarifk) August 25, 2020

Oppo A53 will be priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 category as confirmed by the company’s India VP, Tasleem Arif.

Also check: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India as of August 2020

Oppo A53 specifications

The smartphone has already been launched in Indonesia. Oppo A53 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Oppo A53 also opts for a punch-hole camera cutout in the upper left corner of the screen that houses a 16 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

Oppo A53 2020 gets powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the ColorOS 7.2 skin.

On the back, the Oppo A53 features a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors include a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Oppo A53 comes in two colours– Electric Black or Fancy Blue.