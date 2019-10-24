Oppo A5 2020 receives a permanent price cut in India: Specifications, discounted price, features

Oppo has slashed the price of the Oppo A5 2020 in India. The smartphone was launched last month along with the A9 2020. Only the 3GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5 2020 has received a minor price cut.

With a permanent discount of Rs 500, the Oppo A5 2020 can be purchased for Rs 11,990. The smartphone was launched for Rs 12,490 for the base storage variant. There is no price drop on the 4GB RAM variant.

Interested buyers can purchase the Oppo A5 2020 via Amazon India or Oppo E-Shop. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage can also be bought for Rs 13,990. Both the models are available in Dazzling White and Mirror Black colours.

Oppo A5 2020 specifications

Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a ‘Nano water-drop’ display. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for added protection against scratches and drops.

Under the hood, the Oppo A5 2020 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM. There is a single 64GB storage option on the Oppo A5 2020 with expandable storage via microSD up to 256GB. For long battery life, Oppo A5 2020 comes packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Optics at the back include a 12MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The quad-camera setup is completed with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP AI sensor inside the water-drop notch.