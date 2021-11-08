Oppo A16K launched with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4,230 mAh Battery, 13 MP Rear Camera

Oppo recently dropped the A16K in the Philipines. The Oppo A16K is a budget 4G smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, Android 11, and more. The A16K is a more toned-down version of the Oppo A16, which was unveiled in India back in September.

Oppo A16K Price

The Oppo A16K is priced at PHP 6,999 (Roughly Rs 10,300) for the sole 3GB/32GB model. The handset comes in Blue and Black colour options. As of now, the device is only available in the Philippines, with global availability yet to be revealed.

Oppo A16K Specifications

The Oppo A16K is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB through a microSD card slot. The A16K sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a pixel density of 269 ppi. Oppo says that the handset features an “eye-care” screen.

For optics, the device boasts a single 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera on the screen’s waterdrop notch. The Oppo A16K packs a 4,230 mAh battery that is charged through a MicroUSB port.