MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo A16K launched with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4,230 mAh Battery, 13 MP Rear Camera

The Oppo A16K is priced at PHP 6,999 (Roughly Rs 10,300) for the sole 3GB/32GB model.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST

Oppo recently dropped the A16K in the Philipines. The Oppo A16K is a budget 4G smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, Android 11, and more. The A16K is a more toned-down version of the Oppo A16, which was unveiled in India back in September.

Oppo A16K Price 

The Oppo A16K is priced at PHP 6,999 (Roughly Rs 10,300) for the sole 3GB/32GB model. The handset comes in Blue and Black colour options. As of now, the device is only available in the Philippines, with global availability yet to be revealed.

Oppo A16K Specifications 

The Oppo A16K is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB through a microSD card slot. The A16K sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a pixel density of 269 ppi. Oppo says that the handset features an “eye-care” screen.

Close

Related stories

For optics, the device boasts a single 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera on the screen’s waterdrop notch. The Oppo A16K packs a 4,230 mAh battery that is charged through a MicroUSB port.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, GPS, and more. For comparison, the Oppo A16 features more RAM and storage, two more camera lenses on the back, a higher resolution selfie camera, and a bigger battery.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Nov 8, 2021 03:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.