Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo A15 specifications teased ahead of its official launch in India

Upon its launch, Oppo A15 will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Moneycontrol News

Oppo is gearing up to unveil the Oppo A15 soon in India. The company has teased some Oppo A15 specifications ahead of its launch in India. Leaked specifications suggest that Oppo A15 will be placed as a budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India.

Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo A15 will sport a 6.52-inch display with a water-drop notch on top. Oppo A15 will have a slightly thick chin bezel. The company has also confirmed that Oppo A15 will feature AI Brightness that learns the user’s preferences and automatically adjusts the brightness.

Oppo A15 will also have a triple-camera setup on the back housing a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module design is the same as the Oppo F17 Pro (Review). There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Oppo A15.

Upon its launch, Oppo A15 will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Other specifications are yet to be confirmed officially. Tipster Ishan Agarwal, with 91Mobiles, has revealed that Oppo A15 will get powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal memory. The water-drop notch will house a 5MP front camera sensor.

Oppo A15 is also tipped to pack a 4,230 mAh battery.

The official Oppo A15 launch date is not yet confirmed. The company might unveil its new smartphone during the Amazon Great Indian sale.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 10:30 am

tags #Oppo #smartphones

