Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo A15 launching in India soon, Amazon listing confirms triple-camera setup

The listing on Amazon India says that the phone is ‘coming soon’ and describes the handset as “sleek and smart” while confirming a blue colour variant.

Moneycontrol News

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone in India. The Oppo A15 has got an official landing page on Amazon India, suggesting that the phone could go on sale soon, presumably during Amazon’s upcoming Great Indian Festival sale.

The Amazon listing does not reveal any key specs of the phone but does give us a look at the back panel on the handset. The image reveals a triple-rear camera setup on the back with an LED flash, all of which are housed in a square-shaped camera module. We can also see a fingerprint reader on the back, also suggesting that the phone will use an LCD panel.

The listing on Amazon India says that the phone is ‘coming soon’ and describes the handset as “sleek and smart” while confirming a blue colour variant. Additionally, GSMArena recently spotted a similar-looking Oppo branded phone, which received an FCC certification.

The FCC did not reveal the full specifications of the Oppo device, titled ‘CPH2185’, but did provide few details. The FCC listing confirmed the phone would have a 4,100 mAh battery capacity with 10W charging support. It also stated that the handset would run ColorOS 7.2. It also confirmed the volume rocker and power button on the right side, and a USB port, speaker, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

For now, not much is known about the Oppo A15, but we should get more details in the days leading up to the launch. We expect the Oppo A15 to be priced in India's sub-10K segment, competing with the Realme Narzo 20A and Infinix Hot 10.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

