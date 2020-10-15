Oppo A15 launched in India for Rs 10,990: Check specs, features, availability

Oppo A15 price and specifications have been unveiled. The smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 10,990. With the price tag, Oppo A15 competes against the likes of Realme C15, Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Poco M2, Redmi Note 9 (Review), etc.

Oppo A15 price in India

Oppo A15 price is set at Rs 10,990. The budget smartphone comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage variant and in two colours - Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue.

The device will be made available soon in the market.

Oppo A15 specifications

Oppo A15 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720*1600 resolution and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with features that ensure the comfort of your eyes including Eye Comfort Filters, which can effectively filter out harmful blue light and alleviate eye strain.

Under the hood, Oppo A15 features a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Oppo A15 packs a 4,230 mAh battery. The smartphone also has a rear fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock support.

At the back, Oppo A15 boasts a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. You also get a 5MP front camera.

Oppo A15 weighs 175 grams and is 7.9mm thick.

The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Color OS 7.2.