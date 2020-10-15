Oppo A15 launch today at 12 pm in India: Check specifications, expected price

Oppo A15 launches today in India. The budget smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon and is expected to go on sale during the Great Indian Festival starting October 17. Oppo A15 specifications have been teased ahead of its launch.

Oppo A15 price in India (expected)

Oppo A15 price will be unveiled today at 12 pm. Leaked specifications suggest that Oppo A15 will be placed as a budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India.

Oppo A15 specifications (confirmed)

Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo A15 features a 6.52-inch display with a water-drop notch on top. Oppo A15 will have a slightly thick chin bezel. The smartphone also features AI Brightness that learns the user’s preferences and automatically adjusts the brightness.

Oppo A15 sports a triple-camera setup on the back housing a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module design is the same as the Oppo F17 Pro (Review). There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Oppo A15.

Upon its launch, Oppo A15 will be available for purchase via Amazon India.