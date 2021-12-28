Oppo A11s launched as a new budget smartphone with 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Oppo A11s India launch details remain unknown at the moment.

Oppo A11s launched in China is the company’s latest budget smartphone. The company is likely to launch its budget A-series smartphone early next year in India. The Oppo A11s sports a triple-camera setup and packs a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo A11s price

The Oppo A11s price in China is set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,340) for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM option. The device also comes in an 8GB + 128GB option, which is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,100). The device comes in two colour options - Dream White and Matte Black.

Oppo A11s specifications

Oppo A11s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 720x1,600 pixels). The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. It also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support.

Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 460 SoC. It does not support 5G. The device offers up to 8GB of RAM options with 128GB of internal storage. For graphics, there is an Adreno 610 GPU.

The phone sports a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 13MP primary camera sensor. It also comes with two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, the phone will have an 8MP front camera sensor.

The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out of the box. The phone also packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.