MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo A11s launched as a new budget smartphone with 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

The Oppo A11s sports a triple-camera setup with a 13MP main camera.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
Oppo A11s India launch details remain unknown at the moment.

Oppo A11s India launch details remain unknown at the moment.

Oppo A11s launched in China is the company’s latest budget smartphone. The company is likely to launch its budget A-series smartphone early next year in India. The Oppo A11s sports a triple-camera setup and packs a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo A11s price

The Oppo A11s price in China is set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,340) for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM option. The device also comes in an 8GB + 128GB option, which is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,100). The device comes in two colour options - Dream White and Matte Black.

Oppo A11s specifications 

Oppo A11s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 720x1,600 pixels). The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. It also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support. 

Close

Related stories

Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 460 SoC. It does not support 5G. The device offers up to 8GB of RAM options with 128GB of internal storage. For graphics, there is an Adreno 610 GPU.

The phone sports a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 13MP primary camera sensor. It also comes with two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, the phone will have an 8MP front camera sensor.

The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out of the box. The phone also packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Dec 28, 2021 12:15 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.