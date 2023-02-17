 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OpenAI working towards reducing biases in ChatGPT

Feb 17, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

The MeITY is already looking to integrate some ChatGPT functionality into a WhatsApp bot service to share information about schemes, via voice. (Source: Reuters)

OpenAI, the research and development company behind the conversational AI platform ChatGPT has said that it is investing towards reducing 'glaring and subtle biases' in how its AI responds to different inputs.

There has been a worldwide scan on ensuring algorithmic accountability, with the Indian government on multiple occasions stating that the country will build a framework to prevent misuse of AI. More recently, the Department of Telecommunications released a draft standards paper on ensuring fairness of artificial intelligence.

On February 16, OpenAI said in a blog post, "We are investing in research and engineering to reduce both glaring and subtle biases in how ChatGPT responds to different inputs. In some cases, ChatGPT currently refuses outputs that it shouldn’t, and in some cases, it doesn’t refuse when it should. We believe that improvement in both respects is possible."

OpenAI also said that they are developing an upgrade to ChatGPT that will allow users to easily customise its behaviour. "This will mean allowing system outputs that other people (ourselves included) may strongly disagree with," OpenAI said.