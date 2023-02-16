OpenAI funded startup launches Harvey AI for law firms

The startup said its goal was not to replace employees, but assist them in automating routine tasks (Image Courtesy: Allen & Overy)

UK-based law firm, Allen & Overy, has announced a partnership with Harvey AI, and OpenAI funded startup.

The partnership will see the law firm deploy an AI chatbot designed for law firms. Harvey AI will assist lawyers in drafting legal documents, and helping them in research.

Harvey AI received $5 million in funding from OpenAI's Startup Fund, an incubator program. The company has backing from Google's AI lead, Jeff Dean, and Mixer Labs co-founder Elad Gill.

The startup said its goal was not to replace employees, but assist them in automating routine tasks, while preparing rough drafts for legal documents that can be combed over.

"It is a game-changer that can unleash the power of generative AI to transform the legal industry," said David Wakeling, Head of Markets Innovation Group at Allen & Overy.

"Harvey can work in multiple languages and across diverse practice areas, delivering unprecedented efficiency and intelligence. In our trial, we saw some amazing results," added Wakeling.

In a blog post, the law firm said that Harvey would assist workers in fields such as, "contract analysis, due diligence, litigation and regulatory compliance".