Open internet is under attack: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that he believes that the ideology of a free and open Internet is under attack in many countries around the world. He, while speaking with the BBC, said that the flow of information was being restricted and is being looked at as a norm instead of an outlier.

Pichai has often been quoted as saying that a free and open internet is foundational. The interview seems to draw comparisons to China's more authoritarian rule of the internet and Pichai simply responds by saying that none of their major products or services are available in China.

The rest of the Google staff that the BBC spoke to consider Pichai to be a considerate leader and as a person genuinely committed to lead by example. He was referred to as an idealist, especially on how transformative technology can be at improving things like living standards.

Pichai also made it clear that the responsibility of steering the future of the internet should not be an onus of an individual but rather a collective think tank that plots the course forward while taking into account the foundational pillars of the free internet.

In the absence of compelling laws from legislation across the world, it is clear that big technology companies have the responsibility to guide the way forward, the only problem is not all of them seem united as to what truly should be the right path to take.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #free internet #Google #Sundar Pichai
first published: Jul 12, 2021 12:52 pm

