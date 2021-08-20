MARKET NEWS

OnlyFans website to ban 'sexually explicit' content

The ban on OnlyFans will start from October 1 and is the result of requests from banking partners and companies that handle financial transactions

Associated Press
August 20, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST

OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, is planning to ban sexually explicit content.

The ban will start from October 1 and is the result of requests from banking partners and companies that handle financial transactions, a spokesperson said.

Still, nudity is OK if it's consistent with the company's policy. It's not clear what that policy is, and the company did not reply to questions. OnlyFans will be sharing more information in coming days."

OnlyFans has become famous as a space for celebrities to interact with people on a personal level, as well as a place where sex workers can post and get paid in a relatively safe manner.

It's not available as an app via the Apple and Google stores, which ban pornography. OnlyFans has tried to distance itself from its association with porn, recently announcing an OFTV streaming app, which is available for download from the major tech platforms, and features content around categories like fitness, cooking, comedy, and music.

OnlyFans says it has 130 million users and 2 million creators who have collectively earned $5 billion.

Bloomberg was first to report the news.
Associated Press
Tags: #OnlyFans #sexually explicit material
first published: Aug 20, 2021 10:01 pm

