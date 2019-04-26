App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Only four in 10 privacy executives are confident about adapting to new regulations: Gartner

Gartner's discussions with privacy executives reveal that coping with a volatile regulatory environment is their top priority in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Adapting to an increasingly volatile regulatory environment is the top priority for privacy executives, with only approximately four in 10 confident in their current abilities to keep pace with new requirements, according to a Gartner.

Conversations with Gartner clients and Gartner’s annual survey data reveals where data privacy executives plan to focus their strategies and budgets for 2019. Their top five priorities highlighted the need to strengthen strategic approaches to engage with quickly shifting regulatory, technology, customer and third-party risk trends.

“Strategic and regulatory flexibility will be critical to the success of privacy functions this year,” said Brian Lee, managing vice president for Gartner. “Organizations still feeling the full force of complying with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are now being asked to adapt to additional regulatory requirements, which can impact both short- and long-term strategy. This is especially important, as regulators and customers alike have made it clear that there is no longer a grace period for companies getting their privacy priorities in order.”

The top five priorities for 2019 are:

related news

1. Adapting to a Volatile Regulatory Environment

2. Establishing a Privacy Strategy to Support Digital Transformation

3. Implementing an Effective Third-Party Risk Management Program

4. Strengthening Customer Trust and Brand Loyalty

5. Identifying Metrics to Measure Privacy Program Effectiveness

Gartner experts said there are commonalities between the priorities, primarily focused on effectively managing and guarding data in a strategic manner — as opposed to ad hoc efforts — amid rapidly changing expectations on privacy policy. Each priority also revealed significant gaps between executives’ desired objectives and where they currently view their organization’s progress.

“Our data suggests that while privacy executives have a good sense of where to focus their efforts, most find it difficult to create a comprehensive plan to address these issues,” said Lee.

Regulatory Urgency

A majority of privacy executives in contact with Gartner believe that their organizations lack an information governance framework that can adapt to changing regulations.

Adapting to a volatile regulatory environment has already proven to be a significant challenge this year, as the complexity and costs of meeting full GDPR compliance emerges and additional regulatory requirements, such the California Consumer Privacy Act, come into effect. These requirements have become a significant budget line item for many, and it is clear that additional resources will be needed to assess and manage similar pieces of legislation still in the pipeline.

Lack of Confidence in Programs’ EffectivenessGartner research also shows that around seven in 10 privacy executives wish to develop a strategy to support digital transformation at their organizations, but most lack confidence in their existing plan. The challenge of formalizing information governance in a fast-paced digital environment remains a key concern for privacy executives. Gartner recommends designing an information governance framework that focuses less on formal structures, and more on business purpose. In addition, accounting for privacy risk in cross-functional strategic planning exercises is also critical.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dabangg 3 clashes with Brahmastra: It's Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor t ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan treated the team of Slow Motion with delicious ...

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Arjun Rampal's estranged wife Mehr Jesia reacts to Gabriella Demetriad ...

Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP, dedicates a song to PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Aayush Sharma rallies for brother Aashray Sh ...

Alia Bhatt was my batchmate and Sara Ali Khan is my friend says newbie ...

Avengers Endgame public review: Fans are in awe of the greatest superh ...

BJP Leader Mahadev Sarkar Barred From Campaigning Due to Sexist Commen ...

'Big Blow to Integrity of SC as Institution': Former Judge on Harassme ...

Here's a 5-Point Manual Before You Head for Avengers Endgame

Healy Expects Women’s Cricket to Achieve Similar Highs as Men’s Cr ...

Rahul Showing Signs of Desperation, Didn't Realise Kejriwal Was Playin ...

'District Admin Not Sharing Report': 10 Days On, Officer Who Checked P ...

Tamil Nadu Chief Whip Recommends Action Against 3 More AIADMK MLAs for ...

Maharashtra Asks Jet Airways Staff to Call Off 'Silent Protest' at PM ...

Bengal Will Offer PM Modi Rosogollas Made of Clay With Gravel Fillings ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Could Raj Thackarey turn out to be the X-Fac ...

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

UltraTech Cement vs ACC: Is ACC still a good bet after Q4 earnings?

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafi ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: Supreme Court has robust in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

Sensex soars 336 points to close above 39,000-mark, Nifty up at 11,754 ...

Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal bags second successive gold; ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.