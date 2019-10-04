Only 10% of Indian CEOs are confident about the reliability of their AI applications

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to solve complex problems effectively at scale. However, badly designed AI can cause more harm than good, according to a report launched by PwC India, ‘With AI’s great power comes great responsibility’, highlighting the importance of having a roadmap for enterprises to embark on an AI journey responsibly.

The report is basis a comprehensive study conducted with over 1,000 CXOs and business decision makers from India and other regions, between May and September 2019. The intent of the study was to understand their outlook towards AI in India. Findings of the report strongly indicate the need to invest in building AI systems that are responsible, understandable and ethical, ensuring customer trust.

Commenting on the study, Deepankar Sanwalka, Leader- Advisory, PwC India said: “It is encouraging to see Indian organisations adopt or willing to adopt AI significantly in the coming few years. However, to scale AI initiatives, organisations will have to ensure these solutions are ethically sound, compliant with all regulations, with a robust governance framework.”

Sudipta Ghosh, Leader- Data and Analytics, PwC India added: “Merely adopting AI will not yield desired results. AI must be supported by strong performance pillars addressing bias and fairness, interpretability and explainability, robustness and security. Else, the enthusiasm to implement AI projects is very likely to run into headwinds. Benefits of AI may be realised when an appropriate governance framework and dimensions are in place, and humans and machines can collaborate effectively. We need to ensure that AI acts in the interests of society at each stage of development.”