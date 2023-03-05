 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Online gaming sector hails government move to make IT ministry as nodal agency for regulations

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

(Representational image: Priyam Raj via Unsplash)

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports hailed the Union government’s move to appoint the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the nodal point for regulations in the online gaming sector.

In its meeting here on Friday, the FIFS, formed in 2017 to create a thriving ecosystem for users and operators of fantasy sports, said it will help the sector, which contributes extensively to the country’s economy.

The meet was attended by Goa transport minister Mauvin Godinho, FIFS chairman Bimal Julka, director general Joy Bhattacharjya, and heads of several online gaming firms.

Addressing the meet, Godinho said Goa was keen on attracting investments from the online gaming sector as the state is the best place for innovation.