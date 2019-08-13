App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OneTrust, DMA announce partnership to equip marketers for global privacy laws

The GDPR and CCPA created new compliance challenges for marketers to maintain compliance while delivering customised user experiences.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OneTrust and the Data & Marketing Association (DMA) announced a strategic partnership to equip marketers with the tools, training and resources needed to successfully build, implement and scale responsible marketing programmes that comply with global privacy laws including the GDPR and CCPA. As the DMA's Responsible Marketing Partner, OneTrust and the DMA will work together to provide software tools, training, resources and thought leadership for marketing departments to responsibly manage, protect and administer customer data now and in the future.

The GDPR and CCPA created new compliance challenges for marketers to maintain compliance while delivering customised user experiences. To help understand how businesses are dealing with these changing data privacy laws and the impact they're having, the partnership includes supporting the "Data Privacy: An industry perspective 2019" research. This latest survey is currently open to anyone working in the data & marketing industry to share their latest views.

"As the industry association representing the data and marketing industry, acting responsibly while also creating engaging experiences that put customers first is a core tenet of our Code. In OneTrust we have found a partner that shares these key values and the belief in a customer-centric approach to data and privacy," said Rachel Aldighieri, MD of the Data & Marketing Association (DMA).

Close
Kabir Barday, CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP), OneTrust, said, "We're excited to build upon our existing partnership and launch new research and resources for marketers. Together we're able to provide members access to the OneTrust PreferenceChoice suite of marketing compliance tools, resources, research and best practices to responsibly manage and protect customer data."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 08:51 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.