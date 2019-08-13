OneTrust, DMA announce partnership to equip marketers for global privacy laws

OneTrust and the Data & Marketing Association (DMA) announced a strategic partnership to equip marketers with the tools, training and resources needed to successfully build, implement and scale responsible marketing programmes that comply with global privacy laws including the GDPR and CCPA. As the DMA's Responsible Marketing Partner, OneTrust and the DMA will work together to provide software tools, training, resources and thought leadership for marketing departments to responsibly manage, protect and administer customer data now and in the future.

The GDPR and CCPA created new compliance challenges for marketers to maintain compliance while delivering customised user experiences. To help understand how businesses are dealing with these changing data privacy laws and the impact they're having, the partnership includes supporting the "Data Privacy: An industry perspective 2019" research. This latest survey is currently open to anyone working in the data & marketing industry to share their latest views.

"As the industry association representing the data and marketing industry, acting responsibly while also creating engaging experiences that put customers first is a core tenet of our Code. In OneTrust we have found a partner that shares these key values and the belief in a customer-centric approach to data and privacy," said Rachel Aldighieri, MD of the Data & Marketing Association (DMA).