you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus Z 5G tipped to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor

The company was previously tipped to opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset instead.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up for the OnePlus Z 5G launch sometime in July 2020. Several leaks related to the budget OnePlus 5G smartphone are already available on the web, and the latest development gives us more insights into the performance unit.

OnePlus Z 5G is claimed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor that comes with a built-in 5G modem under the hood. The company was previously tipped to opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset instead. However, tipster Max J, who has maintained an accurate record when it comes to OnePlus leaks in the past, has uploaded an image that indicates the use of a Snapdragon 765 processor on the OnePlus Z.

The Chinese manufacturer is expected to globally unveil the OnePlus Z 5G in July 2020. An alleged hands-on image and other reports in the past reveal that the OnePlus Z will have a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The OnePlus smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.4-6.5-inch flat screen with 90Hz refresh rate support and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Another video featuring OnePlus CEO Pete Lau showed a OnePlus smartphone which hinted it to be the OnePlus Z. The video showed the smartphone sporting a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera is expected to feature a 48MP Sony sensor. Other rumoured specs include a 4,000 mAh battery and Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10. 

OnePlus has not confirmed anything regarding the OnePlus Z.  While the exact launch date is currently unknown, we could see OnePlus reentering the midrange segment after four years with the OnePlus Z launch in July 2020.

First Published on May 4, 2020 11:06 am

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

