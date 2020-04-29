App
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 12:59 PM IST

OnePlus Z 5G launch tipped for July 2020: Everything you need to know

OnePlus was previously rumoured to launch a ‘Lite’ OnePlus 8 smartphone alongside the two premium handsets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After launching the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro in India and other international markets, OnePlus is reportedly gearing up for introducing a new smartphone in July this year. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is tipped to launch a budget OnePlus smartphone called OnePlus Z in the next couple of months.

OnePlus was previously rumoured to launch a ‘Lite’ OnePlus 8 smartphone alongside the two premium handsets. While that did not happen in March, tipster Max J claims that the company will debut the OnePlus Z in July 2020. 

The tipster has uploaded a sketch of the OnePlus Z, which will sport a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout.

Previously, another tipster had uploaded render images of the OnePlus Z, aka OnePlus 8 Lite, with a similar punch-hole cutout. 

Past rumours suggest that OnePlus Z will have a 6.4-6.5-inch flat display. It would be interesting to see if the OnePlus Z would feature the 90Hz refresh rate screen, especially when the company had previously confirmed that future OnePlus devices will feature 90Hz refresh rate displays at least.

An alleged OnePlus Z was spotted in a video featuring CEO Pete Lau. Leaked screenshots suggest that OnePlus Z will have a triple-camera setup on the back.

Lastly, it is rumoured that the company would opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G processor for the OnePlus Z.

It would be interesting to see what OnePlus has to offer with the OnePlus Z. Dubbed to be a mid-range device, it will be the second time OnePlus tries to explore the segment after the OnePlus X.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

