OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch 4K Smart TV launched in India for Rs 39,999

OnePlus has taken the lid off a new 55-inch 4K TV in India. The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro was unveiled earlier this year but only came in 43-inch and later 50-inch models. Now, OnePlus has revealed the 55-inch variant of the Y1S Pro TV in India.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Price in India

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro price in India is set at Rs 39,999. The TV is available for purchase through OnePlus.in, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other offline channels. The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro will be available for purchase from December 13 at 12:00 noon (IST).

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Features

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro features a 55-inch 4K LED screen that supports HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. OnePlus’ new TV also comes with a Gamma Engine and MEMC technology. The TV also features a premium design with slim bezels. The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro packs a combined audio output of 24W.

The television has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps. The TV runs Android TV 10 with support for Google Chromecast. You also get Google Assistant and Alex voice assistance.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC) ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port and more. The TV also comes with the Auto low latency mode (ALLM) to enhance the gaming experience. The TV can also communicate with other OnePlus devices for an uninterrupted viewing experience.