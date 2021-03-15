OnePlus Watch to launch alongside OnePlus 9 series on March 23

As the launch of the OnePlus 9 series edges closer, the Chinese OEM has teased yet another device ahead of the March 23 launch. The company is reportedly launching its first smartwatch alongside the OnePlus 9 series.



You asked for it. You're getting it.

— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 12, 2021

While details about the OnePlus Watch are relatively scarce, the company has officially teased the watch on Twitter. The tweet does not explicitly reveal the date, but one can assume that the watch will be introduced at the March 23 event.

There aren’t a lot of details about the OnePlus Watch, but it is expected to feature a circular dial. A post on the official forum note; “fresh addition to the OnePlus family is healthy, punctual and even takes care of you while you sleep.” This all-but confirms that the OnePlus Watch will come with health and fitness features and sleep tracking.

While OnePlus may have not confirmed a lot of details about the smartwatch, it has announced a contest where nine lucky winners will win a OnePlus Watch. According to the rules of the contest, entries for OnePlus’ first smartwatch will be accepted until March 23.

The OnePlus Watch will join the likes of the company's wearables portfolio, which includes true wireless earbuds, a fitness band, and wireless earphones.